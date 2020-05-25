COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Increasing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Situation Under Control, Nothing to Worry Unless Mortality Rate & Serious Cases Grow Rapidly'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference held today said that even though the cases in the financial capital are increasing slowly, but the situation is under control. He said, "Most of the cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and being treated at home." Delhi CM further elaborating on this said that the cases have shot up due to relaxations placed in the lockdown.

He told people that there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. "If people contract the virus and recover, then there is nothing to worry about," he said. India Records Highest Ever Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 1,38,845, Death Toll Mounts to 4,021.

The situation in Delhi Under Control, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal further mentioned about issuing a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19. CM said, "It is the hospital's duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient & take them to a COVID hospital. "

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has increased to 13418 on Monday morning. Out of which, 261 people have died so far. India is currently in the middle of phase four of the lockdown and the COVID-19 cases have jumped to 1,38,845 cases and the death toll has mounted to 4,021.