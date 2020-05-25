India Records Highest Ever Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 1,38,845, Death Toll Mounts to 4,021

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: India registered the biggest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus in the country to 1,38,845. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has witnessed 154 deaths during the same duration. Of the total cases, 77,103 are active cases while 57,720 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 4021 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry said. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, India crossed Iran in terms of number of coronavirus cases. Iran, which was a former COVID-19 hotspot, has recorded 133,000 infections so far. Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 50,231. The state crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients and 58 deaths, health officials said on Sunday. The Health Department said with the new cases, 33,988 were 'active cases'. Of the 58 deaths, 39 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the total deaths in the city from 949 to 988. The COVID-19 count shot up by 1,725 cases to touch 30,542 in Mumbai. Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines on Use of Hydroxychloroquine as Preventive Medication in Treatment of COVID-19; Here Are Details of Advisory.

Here's the tweet:

Highest ever spike of 6977 #COVID19 cases & 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/J0RoSHyulC — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 cases in the country will increase in different parts of the country till the migrant influx continues. Vardhan assured that the situation is being closely monitored and the country's health infrastructure is ready to handle the situation.

The global COVID-19 tally surged past the 5.4 million mark, while the deaths increased to more than 345,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,406,537, while the death toll increased to 345,036, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.