COVID-19 Spread in Agra Central Jail: 11 Inmates Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Over 100 Prisoners To Be Screened

Agra, May 13: The wave of novel coronavirus infection has also spread to prisons. At least 11 inmates of Agra Central jail have tested positive for COVID-19, said Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prison) Anand Kumar on Wednesday. An inmate had tested positive for the infection on May 6. Following which, samples of some prisoners were collected and 10 inmates were found positive. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"An inmate of Agra Central Jail was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Now, 10 other inmates, who were in his close contact, have been found positive. 98-102 other inmates of their barrack will also be tested for the disease," Kumar said. Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Inmate of Byculla Women Jail Tests Positive for COVID-19, Admitted to St George's Hospital for Treatment.

The jail authorities are not yet clear how the infection entered the prison as the entry and exit have been barred since mid-March. According to reports, the entry of outsider was barred on March 18 and meeting of inmates with their family was also suspended.