US adds 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday), a sharp rise after daily tolls fell below 1,000 Sunday and Monday. #BREAKING US adds 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker pic.twitter.com/1SWbFIezq1— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 13, 2020

Mumbai, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission in India. He further mentioned that details would be shared before the slated date. Modi added that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be completely different and based on the inputs received from state governments. This coronavirus Tracker will help you stay updated on the latest news around COVID-19 from around the world.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced a massive economic stimulus package to kickstart the Indian economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. The relief package is valued at Rs 20 lakh crore, Modi said, adding that it is aimed at improving the lives of farmers, labourers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists who form the pillars of the economy.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, May 12, said that India's coronavirus mortality rate is around 3.2 percent and recovery rate has improved to 31.7 percent. The minister added that India's fatality rate is lowest in the world.

