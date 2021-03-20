Chandigarh, March 20: In the wake of raising coronavirus cases in the state, Capt Amarinder Singh led-Punjab government has announced the closure of all the educational institutions, colleges and schools in order to curtail the spread of the virus. In addition to it, the examination to be conducted in the state have also been postponed, as reported by news agency ANI. COVID-19 Surge in Punjab: Cinema Halls to Operate at 50% Capacity; 100 People in Malls At a Time; Silence Hour on Saturdays For People Who Died of Coronavirus.

Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has announced that all the examination in the state have been postponed till March 31. This comes in line with government's decision to allow the cinema halls in the state will operate at 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 persons in a mall at any time. The night curfew hours have also been extended from 11 PM to 5 AM, to 9 PM to 5 AM. Punjab: Night Curfew Hours Extended in 9 Districts After Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Check Timings.

Punjab on Friday reported 2,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1339 recoveries and 38 deaths. The total active cases in the state now stands at 15,459. The coronavirus caseload in Punjab is at 2,07,888. As many as 1,86,187 recoveries and 6,242 deaths from coronavirus have been reported in the state so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).