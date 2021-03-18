Punjab: Night Curfew Hours Extended in 9 Districts After Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Check Timings

Night curfew will now be in place from 9pm-5am, instead of 11pm-5am, in the districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala & Ropar. All these districts are reporting more than 100 cases daily: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)