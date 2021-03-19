Chandigarh, March 19: Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Capt Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has taken certain steps to curtail the spread of the virus. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday said that the colleges and schools in the state will remain shut. "Only medical colleges to remain open," added Singh as reported by the news agency ANI. Punjab: Night Curfew Hours Extended in 9 Districts After Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Check Timings.

According to the new guidelines, the cinema halls in the state will operate at 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 persons in a mall at any time. Moreover, from next week, one hour of silence to be observed in Punjab every Saturday from 11 AM-12 Noon, for those who lost their lives to coronavirus, with no vehicle to ply at this time, said Balbir Singh. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Urges Centre To Review COVID-19 Immunisation Strategy Over Rise in Coronavirus Cases.

The Punjab Government yesterday decided to extend the duration of night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM to 9 PM to 5 PM, in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar are currently under night curfew in Punjab.

Punjab on Thursday reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths and 1,291 recoveries. The total coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418. As many as 1,84,848 people have recovered from the virus while 6,204 have died in Punjab so far.

