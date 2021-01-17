Gangtok, January 16: Altogerher 130 healthcare workers of Sikkim were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturday when the inoculation drive was launched across the country, officials said here. Dr Suresh Madan Rasaily, the Head of the Department of Medicine at STNM Hospital, got the first jab.

Rasaily, who is also the nodal officer of Clinical Excellence of its COVID-19 wing, said that he did not feel any discomfort after taking the vaccine. Total 130 frontline healthcare professionals were inoculated on the first day of the drive at STNM hospital and the district hospital at Gyalshing in West Sikkim. COVID-19 Vaccination in Delhi: AIIMS Worker Develops Allergic Reaction After Receiving 'Covaxin' Coronavirus Vaccine.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who launched the exercise in the state and urged people to ignore rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine. Sikkim received 12,500 doses of Covishield a few days ago.

The state reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,029. There are 158 active cases in the state at present, while 5,646 patients have recovered and 130 persons died.