Chennai, May 19: The vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-44 years will start in Tamil Nadu from Thursday. Auto Rickshaw drivers will be given preference in the vaccination drive, according to the state health minister Ma Subramaniam. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the drive on Thursday.

The state, according to a release, has received 78 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre and 69 lakh doses have already been administered. The government of Tamil Nadu has already ordered for 3.5 crore doses through a global tender and the supply will be received before the present stock dries up. India Reports 4,529 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Rise Since Pandemic Began; Daily Count Dips.

Ma Subramaniam while speaking to IANS said, "The vaccine which the government of Tamil Nadu has ordered under instructions from chief minister Stalin will help in providing mass vaccination to the people and once 5 crore people are vaccinated in the state, the spread of the disease will be curtailed." He adds, "I do appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to get vaccinated so that the disease can be prevented from spreading in the state. One person can spread the disease to 400 people and hence vaccination is the need of the hour."

The minister also said that all the vaccines approved by the government of India including Sputnik can be procured through global tenders. The government of Tamil Nadu, according to the minister, is willing to produce Sputnik if the Central government allocates it to Tamil Nadu.

