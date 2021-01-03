Lucknow, January 3: Following successful and useful dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 in the state capital, the state-wide Dry run will be undertaken across the state from January 5, 2021.It will be done at 6 sites, 3 urban and 3 rural areas, with a minimum of two sessions. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended.

Issuing necessary guidelines to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates for this exercise, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad asked to ensure that syringes, vaccine, syringes, AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) kit and other logistics reach the session site in time. The waiting area and observation area should have proper sitting arrangements. It has to be ensured that the vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance, i.e, by 9.15 am.”

Prasad also stated that sector officers will be appointed to ensure that the dry run sessions take place on time. These sector officers must inspect the sites one day in advance, i.e., on January 4 to ensure that the session sites are ready and have the necessary facilities. CM Yogi Adityanath Confident COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Made Available Around Makar Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh.

He also directed that the dry run session has to be conducted peacefully and smoothly. Security of vaccine is ensured during storage, transportation to site, and actual vaccination and proper arrangement for AEFI management have been ensured, he added.

ACS also instructed the officials to make sure that proper training has been given to Health Care Workers and proper briefing of police, home guards, and Aangan Wadi Workers (AWWs) regarding their roles and responsibilities have been ensured.

“Beneficiaries should be informed to reach well in time. Lekhpals should also be asked for the inspection if needed, at the beginning of few sessions for site preparation and beneficiary mobilisation,” ACS said.