New Delhi, November 5: Bharat Biotech vaccine could be launched as early as February, according to a senior government scientist. It thus means that the vaccine could be launched, months earlier than expected as the last stage trials and study have shown that it is safe and effective, according to a Reuters report.

Bharat Biotech which is developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year. So senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant's statement surely throws light amid the gloom and at a time when the world continues to grapple with the rising coronavirus cases. India's COVID-19 Tally Surges to 83.6 Lakh With 50,029 New Cases, 704 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Scientist Kant further pointed out that the vaccine has shown good efficacy. A launch in February would make COVAXIN the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out.

On Thursday, India reported over 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases, after days of a comparative decline. The numbers released for the past 24 hours also showed 704 deaths -- highest in the corresponding period over the past one week. The overall tally of coronavirus cases in India soared to 83.6 lakh.

