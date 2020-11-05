New Delhi, November 5: After days of a comparative decline, the COVID-19 per day count in India again jumped over 50,000 on Thursday. The numbers released for the past 24 hours also showed 704 deaths -- highest in the corresponding period over the past one week. The overall tally of coronavirus cases in India soared to 83.6 lakh. Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,842 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Despite the surge, the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare came as a sign of relief, as the total number of active cases declined in the 24-hour period. The number of active infections came down by 5,825, the government said.

Numbers Released by Health Ministry

"With 50,209 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,64,086. With 704 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,315," the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

"Total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hours," it noted, further adding that more than 55,000 patients were discharged in the corresponding period of last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in India has shot to 77,11,809, listing the country among nations with the highest cure rate. In its last press briefing, the Health Ministry had noted that India's current recovery rate of 91 percent is expected to further improve in the days to come.

With the number of daily cases declining, regulations are being lifted in most provinces across the country. Health experts and officials have, however, warned against lowering the guard as a second wave of the pandemic is "possible" in India as well. In Europe, where the second round of COVID-19 wave is being witnessed, a record-high number of cases are being registered per day, with authorities scrambling to arrange for makeshift hospital beds.

