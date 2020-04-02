CRPF Chief Medical Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Saket; Doctor Sent to Isolation Ward, Guests & Mess Staff Quarantined

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 2: A Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Chief Medical Officer in Delhi’s Saket has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. He was residing in the officers' mess and was attached with ADG Medical, CRPF. The doctor has been sent to an isolation ward. All the guests and staff members living in the mess have been placed under quarantine. Coronavirus Lockdown Derails Farm-to-Fork Supply Chain Process, Haryana Farmers Fear Losses if Harvest Not Procured at Earliest.

On Monday, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer and soldier of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tested positive for the disease, according to a report. The coronavirus has contracted 57-year-old BSF second-in-command rank officer and CISF head constable. The BSF officer, who is posted at Tekanpur (Gwalior), may have been infected by coronavirus by a family member who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, reports also surfaced that a senior resident doctor of AIIMS, Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources confirmed on Thursday. The doctor from the Physiology Department has now been admitted to the new private ward of the hospital and all those who had come in contact with him are being screened and advised home-quarantine accordingly.

Till now, 1,965 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Fifty people also lost their lives. Out of the total case, 150 patients have been recovered so far. Globally, the deadly virus claimed over 40,000 lives.