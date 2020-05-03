India's COVID-19 Tally Inches Towards 40,000-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1301

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 3: India reported more COVID-19 cases with the count inching closer to 40,000 mark on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country soared to 39,980, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 28,046 are active cases while 10,633 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1301 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst-affected state with COVID-19, reported 12,296 coronavirus cases so far. The death toll in the state climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on Saturday -- the highest single-day figure so far in the state. According to reports, of the 36 deaths, 27 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city's death toll from 295 to 322. In Mumbai, the number of corona positive patients saw a jump of 547 cases, from 7,812 on Friday to 8,359 on Saturday.

In Delhi, the total coronavirus cases soared to 4,122 with a record 384 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With three more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 64. Among those who died, 55 had other serious diseases. According to the Delhi health bulletin, at least 89 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours.