CRPF Camp in East Delhi Reports More COVID-19 Cases as 68 Jawans Test Positive, Total Tally in CRPF Reaches 127

CRPF Jawan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: As many as 68 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, all jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. With the latest figures, the total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122. Meanwhile, the overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127. Of the total 127 cases, 1 personnel has recovered and 1 has died due to coronavirus. The deceased, a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector, was part of a group of infected CRPF personnel of 31st Battalion. This Battalion of the CRPF has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. 12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi, Tally Jumps to 64.

All the personnel belong to the 31st Battalion of the CRPF and are deputed in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. They were quarantined at a Delhi government centre in Mandawali which is a few kilometres from the base of their battalion. Earlier this month, one of the CRPF personnel of 194 Battalion of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) was detected COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to reports, the test reports of 117 CRPF personnel were received on Friday.

The CRPF, the country's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), is mandated for internal security duties and anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations, apart from rendering regular law and order duties. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 37,336 on Saturday with 2293 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has 26,167 active cases while 9950 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1218 so far.