Lucknow, January 19: The Lucknow police have arrested the owner of a coaching institute for allegedly leaking the question paper of C-TET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) exam and charging money in exchange from aspirants.

The accused, identified as Amit Singh, was arrested from Kalevum Chauraha by the Special Task Force (STF). The STF team also recovered three mobile phones, question papers, photocopies of admit cards, five cheque books, four pass books, one laptop, and Rs 510 in cash from the possession of the accused. Teacher Recruitment Exam Paper Leak: Ashok Gehlot Says General Knowledge Exam Cancelled As Precautionary Measure.

A statement from the STF said: "During interrogation, he told police that he runs a coaching centre in Lucknow named The Master Hub. He is a Ph.D and part of the organised gang involved in leaking question papers. His accomplices include Mahek Singh, Vivek Sharma, Paritosh Tiwari, Laxmi Narayan Singh, and Vinay Rai."

According to the statement, Amit has disclosed that Laxmi Narayan Singh and Vinayak Rai leaked the C-TET exam question paper hours before the paper. The question paper was then shared further to a few people on WhatsApp in exchange for Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs. JOA Examination Question Paper Leak Case: Govt Employee Among Six Arrested for Leaking Exam Paper in Himachal Pradesh.

"It had been learnt from the STF field unit in Meerut that the accused had planned to leak question paper of another exam that was to be held on January 17. In fact, the accused were about to get the paper out on December 16 but sensing fear, they did not go through with the plan," it added.

A day earlier, the STF had arrested two persons in Meerut and booked them under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120b. The accused were also involved in leaking the question papers of the C-TET exam that was held in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).