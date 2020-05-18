Cyclone Amphan Turns Into Super Cyclonic Storm, PM Narendra Modi to Chair High-Level Meeting With MHA, NDMA at 4 PM to Review Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Monday at 4 PM to review the preparedness of the states as Cyclone Amphan turns into a super cyclone today. The Prime Minister will chair the meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the arising cyclone situation in parts of the country. The cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to make a landfall on May 20. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Amphan may cross Bangladesh coast between late Tuesday night and Wednesday evening. Cyclone Amphan Forecast and Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm to Turn Worse by May 20, Check Day-Wise Movement Till Landfall.

According to Umashankar Das, Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar, North Odisha coast will face max impact of Amphan, when it makes landfall likely on May 20. "Wind speed expected to be 110-120 kmph,gusting upto 130 kmph. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj dist can be affected on 20 May(when it makes landfall)", Das said. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan.

PM Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today at 4 PM, to review the arising cyclone situation in parts of the country. #Amphan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/gvcNgQQkeU — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

On Monday, the IMD took to Twitter and informed that the 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' ‘AMPHAN’ has intensified into Super Cyclonic Storm at 1130 IST on May 18.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) intensified into Super Cyclonic Storm at 1130 IST of today, the 18th May, 2020. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

In the wake of the current weather conditions, cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, so that they can take shelter within a short notice.