Chennai, December 10: Former AIADMK interim general secretary and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Mandous.

In a statement on Saturday, Sasikala who is planning to align with deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said that relief should be provided to those who lost their homes and livelihood opportunities. Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Witnesses Heavy Rain, Strong Winds; Wall Collapses As Chennai Reports Waterlogging.

She said that fishermen were not able to venture into seas for the past six days following the weather department warnings and added that they were suffering financial losses as they were unable to go out in the sea. Sasikala called upon the government to look into the woes of the fisherfolk of Nagapattinam, Mahabalipuram, Pudukottai areas. Cyclone Mandous: Suburban Trains in Chennai Likely To Be Cancelled or Rescheduled To Prevent Untoward Incidents.

The former AIADMK leader also claimed that several relief centres were closed in many parts of the state and called upon the state government to ensure that relief homes are functioning properly as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).