Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested

Damoh, February 11: Two Class 9 girls jumped out of a running bus after its driver, conductor and two other persons allegedly made obscene comments, stared at them and refused to stop the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The girls were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning, and were admitted to the district hospital, they said. The bus driver, conductor and the two other accused were later arrested.

"The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Youth Attacked With Swords and Sticks After He Objects to Man Drinking Alcohol Outside His House in Madhaar Village.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Class 11 Student Gang-Raped and Filmed by 4 Schoolmates in MP, Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Sex Assault Videos.

Driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal and two others, identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, were arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.