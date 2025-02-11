Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested

'The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so,' Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said.

News PTI| Feb 11, 2025 09:11 AM IST
A+
A-
Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested
Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Damoh, February 11: Two Class 9 girls jumped out of a running bus after its driver, conductor and two other persons allegedly made obscene comments, stared at them and refused to stop the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The girls were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning, and were admitted to the district hospital, they said. The bus driver, conductor and the two other accused were later arrested.

"The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Youth Attacked With Swords and Sticks After He Objects to Man Drinking Alcohol Outside His House in Madhaar Village.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Class 11 Student Gang-Raped and Filmed by 4 Schoolmates in MP, Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Sex Assault Videos.

Driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal and two others, identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, were arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Tags:
Damoh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime News Obscene Remark
You might also like
Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces
News

Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces
News PTI| Feb 11, 2025 09:11 AM IST
A+
A-
Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested
Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Damoh, February 11: Two Class 9 girls jumped out of a running bus after its driver, conductor and two other persons allegedly made obscene comments, stared at them and refused to stop the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The girls were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning, and were admitted to the district hospital, they said. The bus driver, conductor and the two other accused were later arrested.

"The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Youth Attacked With Swords and Sticks After He Objects to Man Drinking Alcohol Outside His House in Madhaar Village.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said. Damoh Shocker: Class 11 Student Gang-Raped and Filmed by 4 Schoolmates in MP, Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Sex Assault Videos.

Driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal and two others, identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, were arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Tags:
Damoh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime News Obscene Remark
You might also like
Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces
News

Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces
Mhow Satta Matka Racket Busted: ED Busts Gambling Operations Run By 'Satta King' Lokesh Verma in Madhya Pradesh, Attaches INR 9 Crore in Property
News

Mhow Satta Matka Racket Busted: ED Busts Gambling Operations Run By 'Satta King' Lokesh Verma in Madhya Pradesh, Attaches INR 9 Crore in Property
Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh
News

Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh
Kuno Cheetahs From Madhya Pradesh To Soon Roam in Rajasthan via Proposed Wildlife Cheetah Corridor
News

Kuno Cheetahs From Madhya Pradesh To Soon Roam in Rajasthan via Proposed Wildlife Cheetah Corridor
Mhow Satta Matka Racket Busted: ED Busts Gambling Operations Run By 'Satta King' Lokesh Verma in Madhya Pradesh, Attaches INR 9 Crore in Property
News

Mhow Satta Matka Racket Busted: ED Busts Gambling Operations Run By 'Satta King' Lokesh Verma in Madhya Pradesh, Attaches INR 9 Crore in Property
Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh
News

Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh
Kuno Cheetahs From Madhya Pradesh To Soon Roam in Rajasthan via Proposed Wildlife Cheetah Corridor
News

Kuno Cheetahs From Madhya Pradesh To Soon Roam in Rajasthan via Proposed Wildlife Cheetah Corridor

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Main
20K+ searches
UCL
20K+ searches
JEE
10K+ searches
Promise Day Quotes
10K+ searches
Serena Williams
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Main
20K+ searches
UCL
20K+ searches
JEE
10K+ searches
Promise Day Quotes
10K+ searches
Serena Williams
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel