Damoh, December 7: A class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district died by suicide on Thursday after being gang-raped and blackmailed by four schoolmates. The victim’s family filed a police complaint, alleging that the boys forcibly took her to a secluded spot on Monday, where they raped her and filmed the sexual assault act on their phones. They later used the footage to threaten and blackmail her.

The girl confided in her mother on Tuesday, but the family delayed reporting the incident to the police. Despite attending school after the incident, the blackmailing pushed her to a breaking point. On Friday, her school informed her father of her absence, leading him to discover she had taken her life at home. Tiruppur Shocker: Man Out on Bail Abducts and Rapes Lover’s Minor Daughter He Previously Impregnated in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Again.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and are actively searching for the accused. Balangir Shocker: Tribal Woman Publicly Raped, Forced to Eat Feces in Odisha (Watch Video).

This comes after a seven-month-old girl sleeping beside her parents on a pavement was allegedly kidnapped and raped last week in Kolkata's Burtolla area. Police registered a case under Pocso Act and launched an investigation. No arrests have been made so far, despite having questioned at least a dozen suspects, report Dwaipayan Ghosh & Sumati Yengkhom.

The infant remains hospitalised at the Paediatric ICU of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Police said her condition was now stable. "The bleeding has stopped and she has started to eat. We have set up a team of four doctors. Her condition should improve further in the next few days," said a hospital official.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

