Bhopal, December 15: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a youth was allegedly assaulted and attacked with a sword and stick for objecting to a person drinking alcohol near his house in the city. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 14, in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. The injured victim has been identified as Vijay Patel, a resident of Madhaar.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, a man named Sunil and his friends were drinking alcohol near Vijay Patel's house in Madhaar village on Saturday night. When Vijay learned about this, he went outside his house and asked Sunil and his friends to stop drinking alcohol. However, Vijay's request did not go well with Sunil and his friends, who allegedly attacked him with sticks and swords. Damoh Shocker: Class 11 Student Gang-Raped and Filmed by 4 Schoolmates in MP, Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Sex Assault Videos.

In the attack, Patel suffered serious injuries. Meanwhile, the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, fled from the spot. Upon hearing the ruckus, people gathered at the spot and alerted the police. Officials from Jabalpur Naka Chowki quickly reached the spot and pushed the victim to the district hospital, where he was admitted to the surgical ward for treatment.

After the incident, a case was registered against the accused. The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused. In a separate incident, a man who allegedly cheated a person of INR 20 lakh through fake advertisements on social media was arrested by the police in Jabalpur on Wednesday, December 11. Madhya Pradesh: Cop’s Arm Gets Severed as Train Hits Him While Removing Bodies from Tracks in Damoh.

Police officials said that the accused, identified as Gautam De, was running fraudulent ads under the name of "KG International" company based in Kolkata.

