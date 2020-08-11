New Delhi, August 11: In a landmark judgment, Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the amended Hindu Succession Act. The apex court further said that daughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005.

The significant judgment was pronounced by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arun Mishra. According to a Bar & Bench report, Justice Mishra was quoted saying, "Once a daughter always a daughter.. son is a son till he is married" holds that even if father was not alive on September 9, 2005, when the amendment was effectuated even then the daughter will have coparcenary rights.

SC Says Daughter is entitled to equal property rights:

Daughters must be given equal rights as sons, Daughter remains a loving daughter throughout life. The daughter shall remain a coparcener throughout life, irrespective of whether her father is alive or not," said Justice Arun Mishra as quoted in a Livelaw report.

