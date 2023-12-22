As air quality plunges to ‘Severe’ levels, the capital city has implemented urgent measures which includes Construction and Demolition Ban: All construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR) are prohibited. Fuel Restrictions: The NCR State Governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will strictly regulate the use of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel in light motor vehicles. Schools Shift Online: Authorities may discontinue physical classes for children up to Class V, opting for online education instead. Delhi’s overall AQI has been steadily climbing today. At 10 am, it stood at 397, and by 4 pm, it reached 409. In response, the Central Agency for Quality Management (CAQM) has reactivated curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in the Delhi-NCR region. The situation remains critical, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips to ‘Severe’ Levels at Several Sites in National Capital.

GRAP III Reinvoked in Delhi

GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects). NCR State… https://t.co/XQ45VDIw9T — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)