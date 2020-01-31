Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shaheen Bagh Protest Not Blocking Routes to Polling Stations, Says EC Official

Shaheen Bagh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 31: A delegation of Election Commission of India (ECI), along with Delhi police personnel, on Friday, visited Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month. After reviewing the situation in view of February 8 Delhi assembly elections, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said all routes to five polling stations near Shaheen Bagh are clear. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Help Ambulance to Pass as Cops Stand and Watch, Shows Video.

"We had come here to review poll preparations. There are no obstacles in the route to five polling locations in Shaheen Bagh. I would like to appeal to all to cast their votes," Ranbir Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Polling in all 70 assembly constituencies across Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be announced on the same day. Shaheen Bagh Protest: Delhi Police Again Appeals to Anti-CAA Agitators to Clear Kalindi Kunj Stretch.

Due to the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, vehicular movements on the Kalindi Kunj stretch, which connects Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, has been affected. Since the stretch is shut due to the sit-in protest, lakhs of commuters are forced to take alternative routes -- Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram -- leading to traffic jams and wastage of time and fuel. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Observe Two-Minute Silence In Solidarity With Kashmiri Pandits.

Earlier today, right-wing outfit, Hindu Mahasabha, demanded Presidents rule to be imposed in Delhi in view of the Shaheen Bagh protest and the coronavirus outbreak. "The Shaheen Bagh blockade has created a law and order situation. JNU violence has also contributed to the breakdown. In light of this, postponing the Delhi Assembly election scheduled for February 8 will be a logical decision," Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani told IANS.

The Shaheen Bagh protest, which commenced on December 15, has drawn global attention as protestors are not willing to quit the fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On January 10, the Delhi High Court had refused to intervene on the issue of removal of protestors and put the onus was on the administration.