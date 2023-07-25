New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old child died after a concrete shed in the corridor of the building collapsed in west Delhi on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Mamta and her son, residents of Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area. The police revealed that the building had been vacant and abandoned, but Mamta and her family had been living there for the past few years, serving as caretakers of the property. Delhi Building Roof Collapse: Four Labourers Injured After Roof of Under-Construction Structure Falls in Kirari Suleman Nagar.

According to the police, they received a distress call on Tuesday at the Punjabi Bagh police station, informing them about the building collapse in Arihant Nagar. In response, a police team immediately rushed to the location. Upon arrival, they found Mamta and a male child trapped under the debris of the collapsed concrete shed in the building's corridor, both of them injured. Delhi Building Collapse: Building Collapses Opposite Metro Pillar Number 448 in Tagore Garden Area, No Casualties Reported.

Visuals From the Site:

#WATCH | A 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old child died after a concrete shed in a vacant building located in Delhi's Arihant Nagar collapsed today; further inquiry is underway, say police. (Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/bGlmydTPUw — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

“The police promptly evacuated them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, the medical staff at the hospital declared both of them brought dead,” said the official. A senior police official said that an ongoing investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).