In a tragic incident, four labours were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Inder Enclave Phase 2, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi, on Friday. According to the reports, three injured persons have been discharged after first aid, and one injured is under treatment. "Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law," said Delhi Police.

Delhi Building Roof Collapse:

