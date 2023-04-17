The Delhi Fire Service on Monday morning said that a fire call was received about a building (G+3) collapse in the national capital. As per reports, the building collapsed opposite metro pillar number 448 in the Tagore Garden area. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The building collapsed while digging the adjacent plot's basement. No casualties reported," officials of Delhi Fire Service said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

Building Collapses Opposite Metro Pillar Number 448

