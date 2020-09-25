New Delhi, September 25: A Delhi court has directed the police to lodge an FIR against unknown persons within one week for uploading and circulating morphed videos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, showing him in a bad taste and abusing the public.

Lawyer and activist Amit Sahni had earlier approached the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under relevant provisions for uploading and circulating morphed video of Kejriwal but no action was taken by the police, the plea said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar on Thursday passed directions for lodging an FIR against unknown persons for uploading an abusive and inappropriate content/song deliberately and malafidely shown to be sung by Arvind Kejriwal on February 12, 2020, just one day after the result of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election.

Complainant and lawyer advocate Amit Sahni argued that the aforesaid video was uploaded on February 12, 2020, and the result of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election was announced on February 11, 2020, with the sole object of degrading the constitutionally elected Chief Minister in a manner which is detrimental for the kids, who cannot understand that it is not the Chief Minister but the video is morphed ulterior motives.

Sahni argued that the tone and manner of the song aren't only lowering the reputation of a constitutionally-elected Chief Minister but the same is also addressing public/voters in an abusive manner, who had exercised their constitutional right while voting for the Aam Aadmi Party for the purpose of electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

It was argued that apart from the fact that the abusive content is circulated on social media but the children, who are unable to identify that the video is morphed but they can follow and understand the abusive word used in the morphed song in a positive manner as Arvind Kejriwal has been shown/misrepresented singing the same.

Sahni stressed that Kejriwal has established himself in the present tough traditional politics and a significant number of youngsters, teenagers, and kids follow his speeches and "particularly because he is a person with an excellent academic profile, who is IIT passed out, who left his comfortable job as Senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) Officer and has successfully turned as a politician for contributing towards the society".

It was also stressed during the hearing that it's very easy to criticise politicians but to be in politics and particularly leaving established career is extremely difficult but the Chief Minister of Delhi has successfully given his best contribution to the national capital and therefore he has carved his niche in the heart of Delhites impressing all category of people.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi, after being satisfied with the submissions made by advocate and activist Amit Sahni, directed Paschim Vihar (West) Police Station to lodge an FIR under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act against unknown persons.