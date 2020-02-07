Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Hails CBI On Arresting His OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav Over Bribery Charges, Calls For Strict Action

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday hailed the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) -- Gopal Krishna Madhav -- by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the charges of bribery. Applauding the CBI and seeking strict action against the of OSD on charges of bribery, Sisodia put out a series of tweets on Friday morning.

Expressing his opinion on the arrest of OSD Madhav, the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader took to Twitter and wrote, "I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST (Goods and Services Tax) and has been an OSD with me for five years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example." Adding more, he wrote, "I have no issues with the timing of arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero tolerance for corruption." Manish Sisodia's Law of 'Physics' Behind Poor Water Quality Due to 'Dirt in Pipeline' in Delhi Leaves Netizens Amused, #ScientistSisodia Trends on Twitter; Watch Video.

Here's a tweet by Manish Sisodia:

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

Informing more about the appointment, the Delhi government website reveals that Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015. However, sources in the Deputy CM's office claim that no involvement of Sisodia had been found as of yet. in the recent development on Friday, CBI arrested another person Dhiraj Gupta, in connection with the arrest of GK Madhav bribery case. CBI found Dhiraj was involved in the case as a middle-man and was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had alleged that Sisodia had direct connection with the bribery case. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter and wrote, "OSD caught extracting bribe for Manish Sisodia. Had taken an installment of Rs 2 lakh from a total bribe of Rs 10 lakh...They are all thieves, only pretend to be Aam Aadmi (common man). Now we know why they didn't bring in the Lokpal (anti-corruption watchdog)."

It is to be known that Madhav was arrested by CBI on Saturday for alleged involvement in bribery case, two day ahead of the Assembly elections in New Delhi. Both AAP and BJP leaders would face the litmus test test on February 8, when the polling would take place. The counting of votes and declaration of results would take place on February 11.