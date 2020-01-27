Manish Sisodia's Law of 'Physics' Behind Poor Water Quality Due to 'Dirt in Pipeline' in Delhi Leaves Netizens Amused, #ScientistSisodia Trends on Twitter; Watch Video

Manish Sisodia (photo Credit: PTI/File)

Delhi, January 27: #ScientistSisodia trended on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia explained the law of physics behind the deteriorating quality of water supply in the national capital. When Sisodia was questioned about the poor quality of water supply, the senior leader enquired at what time the residents turn the taps on. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

In the viral video, which is a snippet of an interview given to The Lallantop, Sisodia explained that residents should turn their taps when the water is supplied. He added that in non-supply hours the water would be muddy and unhealthy due to dirt and waste sucked by the motor. Mumbai Tops Ranking For Quality of Tap Water, Delhi at the Bottom, Finds BIS Study.

Manish Sisodia's Response on Poor Water Quality in Delhi:

Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8ZGit15M2 — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

“If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise,” Sisodia said. As the video is making rounds on Twitter, netizens are questioning his understanding of physics.

Here's How Twitter Reacted:

Yamuna river is open to air and hence sucks dust. This is why it's scientifically not possible to clean Yamuna~ #ScientistSisodia https://t.co/8VX5oPyc8r pic.twitter.com/iuuXiemKuf — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 27, 2020

BREAKING: #ScientistSisodia has found a way to control floods in the country. pic.twitter.com/WuW0jPsWZn — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2020

GHANTA PHYSICS CLASSES BY HANDSOME SCIENTIST SISODIYA SIR #ScientistSisodia pic.twitter.com/zXA5UxEiMk — Siddharth Singh (@JaiHindtiger) January 27, 2020

Teacher: A car which gives mileage of 7 kmpl has 10 litre petrol. What will happen after driving 70 kms. Student: Engine will be filled with dirt. T: How? S: It will suck dirt from petrol tank. T: Sisodiye! tu parents ko leke aa. 😂😂#ScientistSisodia — Shash (@pokershash) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on February 11.