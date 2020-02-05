Delhi Elections 2020: Election Commission Warns Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Mohalla Clinic in Court Complex' Promise in View of Model Code of Conduct

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 5: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday warned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for promising to construct mohalla clinics on court complexes in Delhi at a time when Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place ahead of 2020 Delhi Elections. A show-cause notice was also issued for the same on January 30. Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mohalla Clinic in Court Complex' Promise Draws EC Ire, Notice Served to CM on BJP Complain.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had approached EC alleging that Kejriwal while addressing to Delhi Bar Association (DBA) members on January 13 said that government will set up mohalla clinics in bar and court complexes. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Voters to Decide if I'm Terrorist or Not', Says Arvind Kejriwal, Hitting Back at BJP.

ANI Tweet:

Election Commission (EC) warns Delhi Chief Minister & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), for promising to construct mohalla clinics in court complexes. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bkEFNr9VTM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The Delhi Chief Electoral Offical had also confirmed that Kejriwal had "made a promise". According to Delhi CEO office, Kejriwal said, "if given land we will make mohalla clinics inside courts and bars. If you give us space in every court just 2-3 rooms are required to make a mohalla clinic."

"The party in power...shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign and sub-clause(c) of clause (vi) thereof provides that from the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc," the show notice said.