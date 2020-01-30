Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Voters to Decide if I'm Terrorist or Not', Says Arvind Kejriwal, Hitting Back at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal addressing press | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling the "terrorist" tag against him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the voters of Delhi would decide the veracity of such an allegation. Kejriwal's response came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted an official complaint to the Election Commission. AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'.

The controversy was sparked after BJP's Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, reportedly called Kejriwal a "terrorist". Verma, in his address, said he is not sure whether one should first battle the terrorists in Kashmir or those like "Kejriwal" in Delhi.

"In Delhi, many natwarlals (cheats) and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, in a press conference today, said Delhi has to decide whether he is their son or a terrorist. The AAP chief claimed that he is "deeply hurt" on being called a terrorist despite considering every child who attends a government-run school as his "own son or daughter".

Update by ANI

Arvind Kejriwal on BJP MP Parvesh Verma calling him a terrorist: In last 5 years, I've considered every child in Delhi like my own & arranged quality education for them, does that make me a terrorist? I made arrangements for medicine & tests for people, does a terrorist do this? pic.twitter.com/i8uq0dkGaI — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

"I'm a diabetic, I take insulin 4 times a day, if a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn't eat anything for 3-4 hrs, they collapse and die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days," he said.

"Every doctor said Kejriwal won't live more than 24 hours, I put my life on line for the country. In the last 5 years they have left no stone unturned in harassing me, raided my home, my office, registered cases against me, how can I be a terrorist?" Kejriwal further added.

Verma had, late on Wednesday, clarified over his remarks saying that he had called Kejriwal a "naxalite" and not a terrorist. The videos making the round on internet, along with media reports, contradicted his claim.

Apart from calling Kejriwal a "terrorist", the BJP MP has drawn criticism for his "rapist and murderer" charge against Shaheen Bagh demonstrators. Verma even went on to promise the demolition of all mosques built on government land in his constituency within one month after the BJP comes to power. The EC has served a notice to him seeking an explanation for the remarks.