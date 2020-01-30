Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mohalla Clinic in Court Complex' Promise Draws EC Ire, Notice Served to CM on BJP Complaint

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating model code of conduct (MCC). The notice was issued against Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics on court premises when the MCC is in force. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also had complained the EC about Kejriwal’s alleged violation of poll-code. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Voters to Decide if I'm Terrorist or Not', Says Arvind Kejriwal, Hitting Back at BJP.

The AAP has projected both government school education and Mohalla Clinics as its major achievements in the last five years in its bid for re-election. The BJP has time and again contested AAP’s stand on improvement in Delhi's education system and opening of 1,000 Mohalla Clinics every year.

BJP President JP Nadda, in his tweet, took a swipe at Kejriwal. He tweeted, “Mr Kejriwal, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Far from opening 1,000 clinics, whatever is thrown open, there are neither medicines, nor any facilities. The shallow politics of AAP has also deprived the poor of Modi ji's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', which offers free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to the poor of Delhi." He also shared a video clip of Kejriwal’s speech in which he promised the opening of 1,000 mohalla clinic every year. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'.

Earlier in the day, The AAP hit back at the BJP or levelling the "terrorist" tag against Kejriwal. The Delhi CM said that the voters of Delhi would decide the veracity of such an allegation. Kejriwal's response came after the AAP submitted an official complaint to the Election Commission.

The voting for 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. Delhi will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, the AAP recorded a resounding victory by winning 67 seats.