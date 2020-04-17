Delhi: Engineering Student Stabs Roommate to Death in Rohini

Stabbing (Photo Credits: pixabay) (Picture used for representational purpose only)

New Delhi, April 17: An engineer residing in Delhi's Rohini area last night allegedly stabbed his roommate to death, after a fight broke out between them.

According to police, the incident happened after deceased, Anuj, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused -- Rohit. Following the argument, the accused brought a knife and stabbed him. Delhi Shocker: Painter Beaten And Stabbed to Death by Four For Accidentally Spilling Putty on Them.

There was another person present in the room beside the two. Thereafter, the landlord made a call to the police, and North Rohini police arrived at the spot. The accused is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was doing a computer course in Delhi after completing his BTech. Further investigation is underway.