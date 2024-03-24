New Delhi, March 24: In a major development related to the gruesome murder of two men in Delhi's Ranhola area, a police investigation has revealed that the double murder was a result of mistaken identity. Delhi police made the big breakthrough in the case nearly a week following the tragic incident where two friends were fatally stabbed in the outskirts of the national capital. Police have arrested two individuals related to the case. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Jimmy Chiram, identified the deceased as Mukesh Singh (33), and Rajesh Kumar Yadav (25), both hailing from Kakrola.

According to a report in Times of India, four men apprehended in relation to the heinous murder disclosed the sequence of events that culminated in the crime. The individuals taken into custody were Gaurav Kumar, aged 23, Keshri Kumar Pandey, aged 35, Sandesh Kumar, aged 28, and Gaurav Singh, aged 23. Delhi Horror: Four Men Stab, Shoot at 'Friend' in Busy Bylane of Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In the course of interrogation, the suspects alleged that on March 15, one of their friends was robbed by two individuals identified as Anand and Puneet, along with their accomplices near Nala Jai Vihar. Two days later, they received information that Anand's associates were gathered for drinks near a wall. Seeking revenge, the group went to the spot where the robbery had taken place and encountered Singh, Yadav and others drinking. Delhi Shocker: Two People Shot At in Tilak Nagar, Police Launch Manhunt to Nab Accused.

Mistakenly identifying them as the perpetrators of the previous robbery, the group assaulted the two men with knives and sticks, resulting in the deaths of Singh and Yadav. Reportedly, a third individual named Sonu sustained injuries but survived the attack.

Chiram stated that the victims had no criminal record, noting that the robbery and the assault occurred in the same vicinity, leading to the misidentification. "This murder was a case of mistaken identity. Both accused and victims have not been found to have any criminal background so far", he said. As per the latest update, law enforcement authorities are still searching for the men who robbed the group on March 15.

