Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
Coronavirus in India (Photo credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 14: The Delhi government on Sunday announced its plans to set up 20,000 more beds for coronavirus patients. These beds will be set up across hotels and banquet halls of the national capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to reports, close to 4,000 beds will be arranged at 40 hotels. They will be attached to private hospitals. Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195.

Nearly, 11,000 beds will be arranged at 80 banquet halls and will be attached to nursing homes, reported NDTV. Nursing homes with 10 to 49 beds will be set aside for treating COVID-19 patients. The announcement came moments before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to rising coronavirus cases.

Recently, a five-member panel submitted its report to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in which it said that Delhi would require almost 15,000 beds by the end of June since the number of coronavirus cases is likely to touch the 1-lakh mark by then. The five-member panel, headed by Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma submitted the report last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the AAP government had also issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week. COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 38,000-mark on Sunday. There are currently 22,742 active cases in Delhi. More than 1,200 people also succumbed to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amit Shah Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Delhi government
You might also like
No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Hollywood

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Health & Wellness

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement