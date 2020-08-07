New Delhi, Aug 7: The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod for the conduct of online Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final-year students of Delhi University.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while giving the go-ahead, passed certain directions to be followed by the DU and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court directed that the questions should be posted on online portal as well as emailed to all the candidates.

"Students are to be given two hours for attempting the question papers. One extra hour shall be granted for uploading of the answer sheets on the portal," the court said.

It directed that an auto-generated email shall be sent to the students to acknowledge that their answer sheets have been accepted.

The bench also directed the CSC Academy -- whose Common Service Centres will be used by the students lacking in requisite infrastructure to sit in the exams -- to notify all its centres to be used for the conduct of OBE.

"DU Grievances Officer shall redress the emailed complaints of students regarding the process within 48 hours. If not, the matter shall automatically be referred to the Grievances Redressal Committee," the High Court added.

The court had on Wednesday reserved orders on a batch of pleas that challenged the university decision to conduct online Open Book Examinations for final-year students.

Initially, the varsity announced that the exams would commence from July 1, but later postponed the same to July 10 and again till August 15 without giving a specific date for examinations.

