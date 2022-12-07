New Delhi, December 7: The Delhi High Court issued summons to the Telegram -- an instant messaging application -- users who were involved in infringing the India Today Group's trademarks and copyrights.

The app recently disclosed the basic information of the subscribers sharing infringing material. Before the court last month, the India Today Group counsel contended that Telegram has not provided the details of all those involved in this menace. In view of that, the messaging app submitted additional information to the court on Tuesday. Delhi High Court Allows 33-Week Pregnant Woman To Terminate Pregnancy, Says 'Mother's Choice Ultimate'.

On November 29, Telegram had submitted the details of the defendants in a sealed cover before the court. However, the court directed that except disclosing the information to government authorities and police, it should remain confidential.

"An additional affidavit has been filed on behalf of the defendant no.1/Telegram in compliance with the orders passed by this Court on 18th October, 2022 and 29th November, 2022. The information disclosed in the affidavit has been filed separately in a sealed cover," Justice Amit Bansal said in the order, while listing the case for hearing on March 20, 2023. Delhi High Court Asks Vivek Agnihotri To Appear in Court and ‘Show Remorse in Person’.

On October 18, Justice Bansal had observed that India Today Group was entitled to the relief claimed in its prayer for sharing of the user information as a co-ordinate bench has already decided the question regarding such disclosure in Neetu Singh and Another v. Telegram FZ LLC and Others.

In the Neetu Singh and Another v. Telegram FZ LLC and others case, the channels were accused of unauthorised sharing of the study material prepared by Campus Private Limited and its teacher Neetu Singh for various competitive examinations.

Recently, the HC had directed Telegram to comply with its 2020 order asking it to disclose the basic subscriber information of the users involved in unauthorisedly uploading and sharing the ePaper (PDF) -- which can be accessed only after subscription -- of Dainik Jagran newspaper for free in their channels.

