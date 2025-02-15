A dramatic altercation at a Delhi metro station on Valentine’s Day went viral after a girl confronted her boyfriend for being with another woman. The 55-second clip shows a girl in a red dress angrily arguing with her boyfriend on the platform. As tensions escalate, the man pushes her to the floor, sparking further outrage. Furious, she lashes out, mocking his looks and intelligence while demanding, “What do you think of yourself? How dare you touch me?” The heated confrontation ends abruptly, leaving viewers stunned. The video has since gained widespread attention online, with many condemning the man’s actions and debating public relationship conflicts. Delhi Metro Passengers Seen Jumping Over Automatic Fare Collection Gates To Exit at Jama Masjid Station, DMRC Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Metro Station Viral Video

Valentine day Kalesh at Metro Station over Girlfriend caught his guy with other girl pic.twitter.com/NC3gXSL8gw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2025

