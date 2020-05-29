Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Rainfall, Duststorm and Strong Winds to Hit Region in Early Evening Hours Today, Says IMD

Delhi Rains (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 29: After braving a warm and humid weather, Delhiites have got a slight respite from the scorching heat following light rains since Thursday night. The national capital is set to witness duststorm and thunderstorm and light rains today. Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi was quoted by ANI saying that light rains, duststorm accompanied with squally wind 60 kmph would occur over Delhi NCR in next 2-3 hours on Friday.

On Thursday too, the national capital saw light rains bringing relief from the rising mercury. Heatwave conditions were witnessed in the day."Heat wave abated from Delhi," the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The national capital witnessed maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees celsius on May 23 -- new highest for season. The IMD Aya Nagar observatory recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says IMD.

In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms along with lightning, hail, squall/gusty winds likely over the Delhi-NCR region during May 28 and June 1. According to weather forecast by private weather agency Skymet Weather, pre-monsoon rains are expected between May 29 and June 1 and temperatures are set drop further.