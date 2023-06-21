New Delhi, June 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in the national capital and its peripherals on Wednesday. Rain showers in Delhi will bring much-needed respite from the relentless heat.

In a tweet this morning, the IMD said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka), NCRA (Bahadurgarh)). Delhi Weather Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Cloudy Morning, Minimum Temperature in Normal Range; Cloudy Sky and Light Drizzle, Predicts IMD.

Light to Moderate Rainfall With Gusty Winds Likely in Delhi:

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from Palam area) pic.twitter.com/pb6s1bTi16 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Palam, IGI Airport), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)" it tweeted. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light to Moderate Intensity Rain With Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital and Adjoining Areas, Says IMD.

According to the weatherman, light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida) Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) during next two hours, the tweet further read.

