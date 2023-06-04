New Delhi [India], June 4: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement. Delhi Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions Likely to Persist in National Capital, IMD Predicts Light Rain.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

"Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)