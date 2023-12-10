New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a man for creating a fake social media account of a woman and posting her photos with obscene comments.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Karaliya, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra.

The police said a complaint was received at the Police Station Cyber North Delhi through the NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal).

The complainant, aged 20 years, alleged that she met an unknown person on Instagram in 2018 and started chatting with him, said the police.

According to the complaint, with time, the accused started forcing her into an inter-religious marriage. However, when the complainant stopped talking to him, he started making her fake Instagram profiles by using her pictures, said the police.

He allegedly posted indecent material with obscene comments about the complainant on these Instagram profiles to malign her image.

The accused allegedly created two new Instagram IDs with the complainant's name in objectionable language, using her pictures to defame her.

The case under sections 354-D/500/509 of IPC was registered at PS Cyber North District, Delhi and the investigation was taken up.

The police said that a detailed technical analysis of IP logs and registrant details obtained from the alleged Instagram ID revealed the details of the alleged user operating these Instagram IDs.

The police team then mounted continuous surveillance of the suspect mobile numbers, which zeroed in on the location of the suspect.

Following this, immediately based on technical surveillance, the accused was apprehended on 04.12.2023. He was interrogated at length and subsequently arrested in the case, said the police. (ANI)

