Visakhapatnam, September 20: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Visakhapatnam where a man was allegedly murdered by his lover after a heated argument. Reports inform that the 28-year old man, a salesperson by profession, was killed by his paramour near Poorna Market in Vizag city on Saturday night. According to a report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as M Santosh, a resident of Madhuravada.

The accused is a 25-year-old woman named Bhavani who is a resident of Panda Street in Old Town. The report added that the woman is a divorcee. As soon as the incident was reported, Police launched an investigation into the matter. As per details by the cops, Santosh, who is married, was in a relationship with his colleague Bhavani. Cops suspect a strained relationship between the duo as the reason behind the murder. Pune Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband For Giving Birth To Girl; Accused Arrested.

The duo had earlier worked together as salespersons in a shop in One Town in Vizag city. The TOI report informs that while Santosh was working in a shop at Gajuwaka, the accused worked in a shop at Panda Street. On the day of the murder, the woman exchanged a heated argument with him and in a fit of rage, stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing the man on the spot.

