Delhi Violence: Five IPS Officers of Delhi Police Transferred As Death Toll Jumps to 21

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 26: The Delhi Police on Wednesday transferred five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers after several riots were reported in the North East Delhi. The supporters and opponents of the Citizenship law have been engaged in clashed for the past three days. Over 20 people have lost their lives in the violence. Delhi Riots: 'Normalcy Returning in Violence-Hit Areas,' Says Delhi Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

SD Mishra Additional CP Rohini is now posted as Additional CP Traffic, MS Randhawa Additional CP (Central District) posted as Additional CP (Crime), P Mishra DCP (EOW) posted as DCP (Rohini), S Bhatia DCP IGI Airport posted as DCP (Central District), and Rajeev Ranjan, Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP) posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport. Delhi Violence: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People in National Capital to Maintain Peace & Brotherhood.

Several localities in North East Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed in which at least 20 persons are confirmed dead.

The clashes have been the fallout of conflict between supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides for citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

