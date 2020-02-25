Delhi Violence: Holiday Declared in Schools in North East District For Wednesday, Manish Sisodia Requests CBSE to Postpone Board Exams

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: With violence continuing in North East Delhi amid ongoing violence over the citizenship law, schools in the region will remain closed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while confirming that schools will remain shut tomorrow, said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been requested to postpone the board exams scheduled tomorrow. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Jumps to 11, Police Appeals For Peace and Harmony, Warns Locals Against Rumours.

Reports, earlier today, claimed that the CBSE would shift the examination centres of Class 10th and Class 12th students who are scheduled to appear for the exams in centres which are located in North East Delhi. The region is witnessing a riot-like situation, with 11 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. Around 150 civilians were left injured in the violence.

Sisodia told reporters that schools in all the violence affected regions of northeastern part of the national capital are ordered to remain closed to ensure safety of the students. All home examinations scheduled for Wednesday would also be postponed, he added.

"Schools will remain closed tomorrow also in violence-affected North East district. All home examinations have been postponed. Central Board of Secondary Education has been requested to postpone tomorrow's board exams," Sisodia was reported as saying.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed violence for third day in a row on Tuesday, with stones being pelted by rival mobs in northeastern part of the city. In view of the deteriorating law and order, 65 companies of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the violence-affected region. The Delhi Police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appealed the residents to exercise restraint and maintain peace.