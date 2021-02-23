New Delhi, February 23: Police in Delhi have arrested a 35-year-old woman who allegedly killed her husband because he was abusing and thrashing her every day in front of their children. The accused, identified as Sarita Devi, strangled her 38-year-old husband Sikandar Sahni to death using her saree on February 21. The deceased was an alcoholic and also suffering from chronic tuberculosis. Delhi Woman Fires Bullets Outside Shop After Tiff With Owner, Gets Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Sarita took Sahani to Safdarjung Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors found him dead and informed the police. Cops arrived at the hospital and noticed ligature marks on Sahani's neck. Subsequently, they concluded that Sahani had been murdered and a case was registered. Speaking to a leading daily, DCP (South) Atul Thakur said Sarita Devi tried to misled the police during the investigation. Delhi: Woman's Body With Throat Slit Found in Dwarka Drain.

"When the deceased’s wife was questioned about his death, she gave misleading statements. But CCTV camera footage and local enquiries revealed that no one had visited the couple on that night," DCP Thakur was quoted as saying. "When the woman was questioned again with facts, she confessed to have killed her husband," he added.

Speaking of motive, the woman told cops that her husband would not work and was an alcoholic. She said he would assault and abuse her daily in front of her children. During once such incident, she said she killed him by strangling him using a saree.

