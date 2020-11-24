Delhi, November 24: A 28-year old woman, who was seen abusing and firing bullets outside a shop in Chauhan Bangar area of ​​North East Delhi in a viral video, was arrested. According to police, the woman was drunk and she had a tiff with a shop owner over a mobile phone on November 18 night.

A woman allegedly fired at the shutter of a closed grocery shop in northeast Delhi's Chauhan Bangar area last week to scare its owner following a quarrel. Police found that four shots were fired at Fahim's shop. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

Delhi Woman Fires Bullets Outside Shop After Tiff With Owner:

Delhi: A 28-year old woman, who was seen abusing & firing bullets outside a shop in Chauhan Bangar area of ​​North East Delhi in a viral video, has been arrested. Police say she was drunk & had a tiff with shop owner over a mobile phone on Nov 18 night. (Pics from viral video) pic.twitter.com/oHOvmpzcl5 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

A video of the woman clad in burqa opening fire went viral on social media. In the video, she was heard saying that she was the sister of gangster Nasir.

