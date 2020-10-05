New Delhi, October 5: in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13. The Akshardham temple was closed for devotees after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year. The temple authorities asked visitors to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises. Kamakhya Temple in Assam Re-Opens For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

The entry timing for the devotees is between 5 pm to 7 pm. The only musical fountain will remain open while the exhibition hall will remain closed. Thermal screening and hand sanitisation of devotees will be done at the gates of the temple. Any with a higher temperature than normal will not be allowed to enter. The temple will remain closed on Monday. After the outbreak of coronavirus, all the religious places were closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala Opens From August 26, Devotees Have to Register Online a Day Prior to Darshan; Check Rules.

The heart of the Swaminarayan Akshardham complex is the Akshardham Mandir. Inaugurated on November 6, 2005, the temple has ever since become a major tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors every day.

The temple's website describes the intricacy of its architecture that draws lakhs of visitors every month as, "The Akshardham mandir consists of 234 intricately carved pillars, nine ornate domes, 20 quadrangled spires and 20,000 statues of Hinduism's spiritual personalities. The mandir reaches 141.3 feet into the sky, spans 316 feet in width and is 356 feet long."

(With agency inputs)

