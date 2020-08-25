Kochi, August 25: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram will be opened for devotees from Wednesday, i.e. August 26. According to temple administration, devotees will be allowed to do darshan from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening. Adding further, the temple authorities said that 35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time and the total number of devotees in a day will be restricted to 665.

Moreover, the temple administration said that devotees have to register online one day prior to darshan and keep a copy of registration form & Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit. The Padmanabhaswamy temple is a Hindu temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The name of the city of Thiruvananthapuram in Malayalam translates to 'The City of Lord Ananta', which refers to the deity of the Padmanabhaswamy temple. Venkateshwara Temple Reopens for Outstation Devotees From June 11, Per Day Cap of 7,000 Visitors Announced.

In the last week, the famous Lord Ayyappa temple was opened on the eve of the monthly five- day poojas for the Malayalam month of Chingam. However, the bar on devotees entry continued as per COVID-19 health protocol. The temple remained open till August 21 and only the usual rituals were conducted. Devotees will not be allowed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine also said that the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2. The board has already said devotees to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

